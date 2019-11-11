WHAT WE KNOW: The state raised the age at which it is legal to possess tobacco products from 18 to 21. The law took effect this past July 1.
WHAT'S NEW: Colona on Monday approved modifying its ordinance to be in line with the state regarding tobacco possession.
The council also approved payment of $7,755 for a broken water main. Keystone Power has agreed to pay half that charge and Ald. Rich Holman, noting it was an accidental hit, and not the result of breaking during the winter because it's old, suggested the city see if insurance will cover the repair.
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen again talked about legal recreational marijuana as a prelude to voting on whether to permit (and tax) cannabis sales in the city. Police Chief Michael Swemline said at a training he went to, he learned that if the city passes an ordinance banning cannabis sales, "you forfeit any and all sales tax. There's no getting it back." The police chief also said in states that have already legalized recreational marijuana, black market sales have actually increased because people can buy if for one-fourth of the price without all the taxes on it. Mayor Rick Lack said he had material listing a setback of 1,500 feet from any school or day care facility, but he didn't know if such guidelines were "set in stone." "We need to do more research," he said. He said certain decisions would be up to the city's planning commission. "We're still a ways away," he added. "We'll be addressing it more in the future."
After the meeting, the mayor said he would like to get residents' input at a meeting on cannabis sales as part of the planning commission process.
-- LISA HAMMER