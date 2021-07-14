Colona aldermen asked to oust partying camper

WHAT WE KNOW: Rangers at Colona's Scott Family Park are there to see that rules are maintained.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen tabled a vote Monday on ousting camper Aaron Lindquist from the resort because of alleged rules infractions on electric usage and after-hours partying. Alderman Brian Johnson made the motion to wait for information from the rangers and the park director documenting the instances of infractions. Mayor Rich Holman gave the council pictures of a new electric box that Lindquist put in and said he'd run new wiring underground; he said the work on city property needed to be done by a licensed electrician. During the committee of the whole meeting, the suggestion was made to convert the resort to enable metering electric usage.

"We could look into what it would take to get it metered," Public Works Director Mike Stephens said. "Then if Aaron's going to have his parties with his cooling fans going, he's going to be paying for it."

WHAT'S NEXT: Colona may add an eighth video gaming license. After Colona Slot Spot forfeited its gaming and liquor licenses as of March 31 and they were issued to another Colona business, Danielle Holly of Colona Slot Spot addressed the council to ask what they could do. She said a former employee had not forwarded the mail with the renewal information in it to her or the business' owners. Mayor Rich Holman said the council could amend its ordinance to add an eighth gaming license — possibly even on a temporary basis until another business gives up its license or goes out of business. As the issue wasn't on Monday's agenda, Holman told Holly the council would vote on whether to amend the ordinance at its July 26 meeting.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0