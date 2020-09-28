Colona approves proposal for fiber optics 'future-proofing'

WHAT WE KNOW: Metronet representatives gave a presentation Monday to the Colona City Council about their fiber optic services in advance of running fiber optic through the city.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday approved the Metronet proposal for fiber optic internet, television and telephone service for 95% of Colona businesses and residences. Joe Salerno and Steve Helton of Metronet said the business would "future-proof" the community and increase home values. For example, Salerno said if people compare their download speed to their upload speed, they'll generally find the upload speed is lagging. With Metronet, he said, everyone in the household can upload items without a problem. He said rates were very competitive and people could choose which services they wanted. Construction should begin soon and take 2 1/2-5 months, according to the men.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council eliminated a requirement that prospective police department candidates have a valid Illinois driver's license. The police department wanted to be able to hire Iowa residents, and a 30-minute response time would allow employees to live in Iowa. The vote was 5-2, with Aldermen Tom Feliksiak and Tom Jones voting no; Dale Hillman was absent. Aldermen also approved a $7,011 water/sewer line to Werner Restoration's new building, some 100 feet, although they balked at waiving a $1,500 hook-on fee, saying it would set a bad precedent. The $7,011 will be paid from TIF IV funds.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
