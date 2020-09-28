Colona approves proposal for fiber optics 'future-proofing'

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday approved the Metronet proposal for fiber optic internet, television and telephone service for 95% of Colona businesses and residences. Joe Salerno and Steve Helton of Metronet said the business would "future-proof" the community and increase home values. For example, Salerno said if people compare their download speed to their upload speed, they'll generally find the upload speed is lagging. With Metronet, he said, everyone in the household can upload items without a problem. He said rates were very competitive and people could choose which services they wanted. Construction should begin soon and take 2 1/2-5 months, according to the men.