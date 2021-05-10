Colona asked to waive fees for farmers market vendors

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona waived a vendor license fee for Jacob Anderson for his farmers market to be located at Grease Monkeys Sports Bar and Grill from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the market will be located in the front parking lot, and on Saturdays in a grassy area behind the business.

WHAT'S NEW: Anderson approached the council to say that vendors for the farmers market aren't interested in coming to Colona unless there is no vendor license. He proposed letting them come in under his license. Mayor Rich Holman said the issue would be placed on the next council agenda for a vote. The mayor also proposed having a community garden on a quarter acre at Colona's Scott Family Park. He said a minimal $5 monthly fee could be charged "to control who is in and out of there." He said it would cost less than $1,000 to get it set up with fencing. The garden will also be voted on at the May 24 meeting. "If it's something that catches on, we have several lots throughout the city that I wouldn't mind expanding it to as well," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Holman appointed Brian Johnson to fill his vacancy as fourth ward alderman for the next two years. Johnson is a captain with the Moline Police Department. In other changes, the mayor proposed doing away with the two committees -- public safety and administration/finance -- in favor of a committee of the whole format. Meetings would be moved up from 6:30 to 6 p.m. starting with the city council portion to vote on anything discussed two weeks earlier, followed by a committee of the whole. "I think it's a better, transparent way of governing," said Holman. "In the past six years several times large expenditures came to the council for a vote and you don't have time to research a project or item that's being purchased," he said. He added the change would give aldermen time to research any issue they needed to. "People in the audience will be more informed when we take a vote too," he added. There were no objections from council members, but attorney Jeff Wright said he would need to amend the current ordinances before the change could be enacted. The matter will be on the May 24 agenda as well.

