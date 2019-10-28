WHAT WE KNOW: As of January 1, 2020, possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana will be legal for adults over the age of 21 and municipalities can regulate whether to allow cannabis sales in their jurisdictions--gaining the tax revenue.
WHAT'S NEW: Colona City Attorney Jeff Wright said the city at some point would want to give him a direction for an ordinance on cannabis sales. He said there should be one or maybe two council meetings where it's a discussion topic.
"I'm really not for it, but on the other hand if the state is going to allow it and it's going to come, we might as well get ahead of it and control it in our city," said Ald. Rich Holman, adding that other entities would be allowing sales adjacent to Colona. "It's just like gambling, if it's going to be in our state and we're going to have slot machines, why not benefit from it?" He suggested restricting cannabis sales from the school and Mayor Rick Lack said you could be more restrictive and forbid sales within so many feet of the property line. He said the city could take "business 1 zoning" or "business 2 zoning" and "add those in there where we deem appropriate." "The state's going to fine-tune their statutes, but we need some kind of ordinance in effect," he said.
Ald. Dale Hillman said Colona's ordinance could require a criminal history check on any licensee. Ald. Shady-Dahl said she would value community discussions.
WHAT'S NEXT: Lack announced the couple with the fitness business who were interested in buying the former senior citizen building at 701 and 703 Sixth Street have withdrawn their offer in order to go in a different direction with their business. The council nevertheless declared the property surplus in order to facilitate the eventual sale of the property which would have to be at 80 percent of the appraised value. It was noted there is no requirement to sell within a certain amount of time of the surplus declaration.
The council also approved a quote of $464.40 more for computer and internet services, that sum having been left out of a recent $3,599 per month quote which includes an upgrade. The new total is still nine percent less than what the city is paying now.
-- LISA HAMMER