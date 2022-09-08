 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colona city clerk resigns effective immediately

Colona City Hall

Colona City Hall in Colona, Ill.

COLONA — Colona City Clerk Barbara Winegar resigned her office on Wednesday.

Winegar said she resigned for personal reasons. Her resignation went into effect immediately.

According to Economic Development Administrator Rich Holman, acting Mayor Mick Painter will have a statement thanking Winegar for her service at the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.

Painter will appoint an interim city clerk who will serve until the April 2023 election. At that time, a replacement will be elected to a two-year term as city clerk. Following that term of office, the next clerk will serve the regular four-year term.

Winegar was appointed city clerk in August of 2015.

