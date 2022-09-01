Colona completes agreement with ec development administrator

COLONA — By a 5-0 vote Wednesday, the Colona City Council voted to hire Mayor Rich Holman as the city's economic development administrator.

Aldermen Jessica Hillman, 1st Ward, and Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, were absent.

The council began the meeting by repealing its June 26 action creating the job description for city/economic development manager and instead created a new job description for economic development administrator.

Alderman Mick Painter was also sworn in as acting mayor to replace Holman.

Holman's appointment as economic development administrator went into effect Sept. 1. He will be paid $80,000 per year and said he is saving the city approximately $25,000 per year by not taking insurance benefits.

Holman's initial meeting on Thursday was with Illowa Impact, the Illowa Construction Labor and Management Council and state legislators.

"I'm excited to get started and work on all the projects I've been working on as mayor," he said.

He listed his priorities as working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on improving its $1,040,000 offer to have the city take over jurisdiction of Cleveland Road, entering into a purchase agreement with the owner of the car wash on Illinois Route 84 to rehab it or demolish it and put in a new retail business, working with a developer to have 30 more homes on Poppy Garden Road, working on the new tax-increment financing (TIF) district from Dairy Queen to the Rock River bridge and extending the existing TIF 4 to get more development at Stonebridge subdivision.

He said his goal was to hit the ground running and stay that way at least 40 to 50 hours a week.

He said in recent years there had been construction projects in Silvis, Coal Valley and Geneseo while Colona had been a bedroom community.

"Colona has kind of been left out. My goal is to start building the city up, to start taking some of the tax burden off the citizens," he said. "My goal as mayor when I was running for office was to bring economic development into the community. It was difficult having to work a full-time job with my real estate, but I made a lot of strides to setting the city up for success. Now the real estate, I've turned it all over to my wife, and I'm going to focus 100% on building up the city of Colona."

He also touted Sunday "Music on the Canal" events from 4 to 6 p.m. as well as a Sept. 23 and 24 rib cookoff event at the Hennepin Canal pavilion. For this fifth of eight weeks of music, hometown musician J.D. Aguilera will perform. For the backyard cookout, people who do their own smoking will compete to be named producers of the best rack of ribs. From 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23, the Taco Bar from Davenport will be there with brisket and pork belly tacos as well as Pat and Lee's concession food truck with pork chops, tenderloins, hamburgers and ribs. On Sept. 24 there will be a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and live music and food trucks from 1 to 5 p.m. Rib contest entry fee is $100 and craft fair entry fee is $25.

"It should be a fun weekend Friday night and all day Saturday," Holman said. "Anyone in the Quad Cities can enter the rib contest."

Holman said Colona was ready for the activities.

"The community's pretty receptive to it, and I think we'll be able to do a lot of good things in Colona with me being on a regular basis," he said.

He noted he also would attend both council meetings and committee meetings.

"I'm pretty passionate about it, and I really want to see the city succeed," he said. "I'm willing to put all the hard hours in it and get it done."