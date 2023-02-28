WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona City Council voted 4-2 to approve using $336,044 in Rebuild Illinois funding for the extension of the Chestnut Drive project on Feb. 13, enabling up to 30 more homes to be built.

WHAT'S NEW: City attorney Jeff Wright informed Acting Mayor Mick Painter several days after the Feb. 13 vote that a majority of all those holding office was needed to approve the project, or five out of eight. On Monday, the project was approved in a 5-3 vote.

Voting no were Aldermen Jessica Cole, 1st Ward; Larry Swemline, 2nd Ward; and Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward. Before the vote, Wright said he had confirmed that the city owned the land and that the state allowed Rebuild Illinois funds to be used for the road. During public comments, developer Mike Shamsie said his business model had changed and he was no longer interested in developing the Colona property but would be selling. He also said a previous developer of the subdivision had never been forced to put in improvements.

"I want to get the road done and homes built," he continued, albeit not meaning by himself. "That's best for everybody."

After the meeting, Painter said the city would meet with engineers soon about the project.

"I'm very proud of the City Council for stepping up," he said. He noted a concern of naysayers had been the need for repairs of two bridges. Painter said bridge repairs could be paid for through grants, and the best use for the Rebuild Illinois money is the Chestnut Drive project where there would be a significant return on investment in the form of property taxes once homes are built.

WHAT'S NEXT: During a committee of the whole meeting also held Monday, aldermen endorsed the idea of showing water bills for the Colona Scott Family Park as a line item in expenses. Treasurer Jen Legare noted the city hasn't been charging the resort since the city took over the property. Public Works Director Mike Stephens said a change would help the city account for water loss. The city's auditor also recommended the change at an earlier meeting.