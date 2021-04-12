Colona council nixes Hennepin canal bridge

WHAT'S NEW: The canal bridge came up for a resolution to give the Illinois Department of Transportation permission to pursue a feasibility study for the project Monday night. Instead, Alderman Mike King made a motion to reject the resolution which was approved 7-0 with Alderman Larry Swemline voting "pass." "I personally don't think we need it," said King, noting he got several phone calls asking him not to support the project. After the vote, Mayor Rick Lack said now that the canal crossing was no more, the city will look at other possible projects for the Rebuild Illinois funds. He noted they must be used for projects that qualify for motor fuel tax monies such as roads, sidewalks or bridges. "We have until 2024 to use it," he said.