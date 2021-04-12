Colona council nixes Hennepin canal bridge

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Colona has spent several months considering another bridge over the Hennepin Canal at South Third Street and Greenway Avenue. Funding would have come in part from a $336,000 Rebuild Illinois grant.
WHAT'S NEW: The canal bridge came up for a resolution to give the Illinois Department of Transportation permission to pursue a feasibility study for the project Monday night. Instead, Alderman Mike King made a motion to reject the resolution which was approved 7-0 with Alderman Larry Swemline voting "pass." "I personally don't think we need it," said King, noting he got several phone calls asking him not to support the project. After the vote, Mayor Rick Lack said now that the canal crossing was no more, the city will look at other possible projects for the Rebuild Illinois funds. He noted they must be used for projects that qualify for motor fuel tax monies such as roads, sidewalks or bridges. "We have until 2024 to use it," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen approved a mobile vendor license for Jacob Anderson's Colona Farmer's Market which will be located in the parking lot of Grease Monkeys Sports Bar & Grill at 709 1st Street. King made a motion to waive the fee for the license, noting that not only is Anderson going to give 10 percent of the profits to the Colona food pantry, but he is also going to assist people that approach the farmer's market in need. "That's a very stand-up thing to do," said King. His motion was approved 8-0.