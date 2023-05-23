WHAT WE KNOW: Colona has used both IMEG and Donahue engineering companies in the past.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted 8-0 to approve Mayor Don Ropp's selection of IMEG as the city's engineering firm. The measure doesn't preclude the city from using other engineering companies, but it establishes a $1,000 retainer to hire IMEG on any project.

Ropp plans to contact IMEG to look into needed repairs at the wastewater treatment plant's sludge building. IMEG will tell the city what needs to be done and offer an estimate which will be brought to the council.

Aldermen also discussed wet well clean-up at the wastewater treatment plant, and learned that the City of Moline, which is handling duties at the water treatment facility, has the equipment and expertise to clean out concrete pits out, an alternative to using IMEG.

Ropp will get a price on the work and bring it back to council for approval. Ropp also said the city is late in getting a Capacity Management Operations and Maintenance (CMOM) water treatment plant plan in place and he planned to get Moline and IMEG to help. He said the$35,000 plan, required by the Environmental Protection Agency, should have been in place by April 1.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 8-0 to authorize Ropp to move forward with a new comprehensive plan for future growth. The city's last comprehensive plan was developed in 2008. Ropp said he spoke with Gena McCullough at Bi-State Regional Commission for assistance in developing the plan. She said it would be a 12- to 18-month process involving a lot of data collection and public input.

"I'm looking forward to getting the ball rolling," said Ropp. "It needs to be updated. It needs to be reviewed. You can hardly get economic development if you don't have a plan."

