LISA HAMMER
WHAT WE KNOW: The Green River has been at high levels in Colona for a long time.
WHAT'S NEW: The Colona Mobile Home Park is having a problem with floodwaters leaking into the sewer system. Public works chairman Larry Swemline reported that Public Works Director Chris Lenth is working with the facility to try to stop the problem.
The Colona council also approved the promotion of Police Officer Zachary Bollinger to sergeant in a 7-0 vote (Alderman Mike King was absent), having approved a third sergeant's position last December. The other two sergeants are Clinton Powless and Tom Wiley.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council will have approval of an ordinance on refinancing its $2.9 million sewer bonds from 2013 on its June 24 agenda. The refinancing will reportedly save the city more than $130,000 over the next 25 years.