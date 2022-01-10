Colona debates return to former governing structure

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Colona switched from committees to a committee-of-the-whole form of government earlier this year.

WHAT'S NEW: Alderman Larry Swemline, 2nd Ward, serving as mayor pro tem on Monday, suggested that the city revert to the former committee structure.

"We're just sitting on our hands and not doing anything," he said. "We need to go back to committees so we can hash things out. It's still up to the full council to make the decision." He said city employees were dissatisfied: "public works is not happy, the police department is a little unhappy and finance is very unhappy."

Some aldermen suggested reinstating committees but keeping the committee of the whole as well.

"We can't go back to what we were doing before because it wasn't working," Alderman Andrea Stablein, 1st Ward, said. It was decided to develop a plan before the Jan. 24 council meeting for discussion and then vote on it at the following meeting.

WHAT'S NEXT: The farmhouse at Colona's Scott Family Park will be used for firefighter training for six to eight months following a straw poll of aldermen taken Monday to allow Fire Chief John Swan to move forward with permit requests for the burn. At the end of the training period, during which statewide departments will participate, the farmhouse will be burnt to the ground. An official vote will be taken at the Jan. 24 meeting. Referring to getting the building "all smoky" during training, Swemline said it's "hard for fire departments to get a place like that to practice, and you can't beat that practice."

