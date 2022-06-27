Colona delays hiring of ec development director

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Colona has been planning to hire an economic development director for some time.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted 7-0 on Monday to delay hiring Mayor Rich Holman to fill the economic development position for a month to let any others submit applications. Alderman Jessica Hillman, 1st Ward, was absent. In making the motion to table the appointment, Alderman Amanda Stablein, 1st Ward, said she agreed with the sentiments of Alderman Mick Painter, 3rd Ward, that Holman has the experience and knowledge to do the job and is willing to do it for much less money than the $120,000 budgeted by the city, but she said she still thought the city should open the position. City attorney Jeff Wright agreed, saying it would be best practice to open it up for some period of time. The council accepted Holman's resignation as mayor contingent on his being hired as economic development director but tabled the vote on that position until July 25.

WHAT'S NEXT: Holman relayed the Illinois Department of Transportation's offers to let Colona take over control of two roads in city limits. The state is offering $310,432 to recondition Cleveland Road and $175,000 to resurface Poppy Garden Road in addition to more than $1 million for each road. Holman noted there were two bridges on Poppy Garden Road and the state would still own the overpass on Interstate 80, but the city would be responsible for the Green River bridge. He said before accepting the deal, he was having IMEG engineers look over documents to determine the condition of the Green River bridge to see how long it might be viable without major repairs. Alderman Larry Swemline voiced concerns about taking over the road, but Painter and the mayor reassured him that commercial properties could be put there that would benefit the city tremendously.

Holman said the city just lost a Casey's truck stop that would have brought the city over $1 million over its lifetime. Holman said the city would put the state's $2 1/2 million in a separate account for maintenance of the roads and added it was enough to resurface them at least twice. He also said it sounded as though the state might give the city a wooded 6-acre parcel between the Last Chance Garage and the railroad tracks that could be cleared and opened up for a strip mall.

In building news, Holman and Police Chief Mike Swemline attended a conference with 50 to 75 architectural firms and narrowed those to six that they felt understood the city's need for a combination police department/City Hall. A request for qualifications has a July 18 deadline.

