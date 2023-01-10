Colona disqualifies 2 for municipal election

WHAT WE KNOW: Two-way races for mayor and Third Ward alderman were shaping up in Colona, but then mayoral candidate Don Ropp and Third Ward candidate Tom Jones filed objections to the nomination papers of acting Mayor Mick Painter and City Clerk Melanie Hergert, running for third ward alderman.

WHAT'S NEW: Colona's Electoral Board composed of Larry Swemline, Tom Feliksiak and Debara Shady-Dahl adopted written decisions Monday, ruling Painter's and Hergert's nomination papers were invalid and their names will not appear on the April 4 ballot. According to the board's ruling, neither Painter nor Hergert filed statements of economic interest with the county as required, then filing a receipt for the same with their paperwork with the city. The board also ruled that Painter made several other errors, including failing to have six pages of voter signature sheets properly notarized, meaning he didn't meet the required number of signatures.

City attorney Jeff Wright said Painter's and Hergert's names would not be on the ballot but they could file their intent to be write-in candidates. After the meeting, Ropp said he was perplexed by the candidates' actions, especially after they knew he had been coming to meetings with complaints about council actions for months.

"I don't understand it. They don't even check their paperwork? I call it a self-inflicted casualty," he said.

Fellow objector Jones agreed.

"All you've got to do is call over to (County Clerk) Barb Link's office and they'll tell you what you've got to do. That's all we did."

Initially a third objection was filed by Richard Goodrum to Fourth Ward Alderman Charles Barrett's nomination papers, but no electoral board hearing was held on the matter because Barrett withdrew his candidacy. Goodrum remains a candidate for that position.

WHAT'S NEXT: A motion to hire a year-round campground manager for the Colona Scott Family Park for $41,600 died for lack of a second. The position would have changed the job from a 1,780-hour per year, $18-per-hour position to a salaried, 2,080-hour-per-year, $20-per-hour job. Camper Tina Woodbury objected to the plan during public comments, saying the campground is showing a $62,000 deficit even with a recent raise in rates. Public Works Chairman Swemline also objected, saying his committee had never discussed the plan. Painter said the position was urgent and he had discussed it with Public Works Director Mike Stephens and Treasurer Jen Legare.

"There is a need for this position to be filled really, really fast. It needs to be done right away," Painter said. Legare cited regular maintenance and repairs as well as unforeseen problems such as 110 dead trees that were recently removed. She said they were hoping to find a manager to do more in the off-season and someone with more maintenance skills than were previously required.