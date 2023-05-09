WHAT WE KNOW: Rich Holman was hired as the economic development director for Colona in September of 2022.

WHAT'S NEW: New Mayor Donald Ropp on Monday cast the deciding vote to approve an ordinance repealing the ordinance that established the economic development director position. Holman, who gave a statement about how he was hired for the position and his achievements in the position, left the meeting at the close of the regular meeting and before the committee of the whole convened.

Holman noted Ropp had removed a vote on the TIF incentive package for the $2 million gas station/restaurant project at Stonebridge from Monday's agenda, "which should have been voted on." The project's developer, Ki Wirth, spoke during public comments to say he, "cannot deal with the new mayor of Colona."

"I invested in this community," said Wirth. "I invested in Stonebridge and now I've been treated this way. It's unbelievable." Voting for the ordinance to end the economic development position were new aldermen Jim Dooley, 1st Ward; Tom Jones, 3rd Ward; Richard Goodrum, 4th Ward and incumbent alderman Larry Swemline, 2nd Ward.

Voting no to retain Holman as economic development director were Amanda Stablein, 1st Ward; Sarah Lack, 2nd Ward; Mick Painter, 3rd Ward and Debara Shady-Dahl, 4th Ward. If the city relies on Henry County economic development director Jim Kelly, Lack said, "He's not going to focus on Colona, and we need to have the focus."

At the end of the meeting, the mayor said, "Economic development is going to continue. We are still going to move forward; we'll just have a little different direction."

WHAT'S NEXT: Alderman Painter said Colona's Scott Family Park is running a $35,000 deficit, not including the cost of tree removal. He went to Public Works Director Mike Stephens, who offered a breakdown of hours the public works department spends at the resort, he said.

"We ain't even close to what it takes for this park to be self-sustainable," Painter said. "I'm not saying we need to get rid of the park; we need to take a harder look at it."

Treasurer Jen Legare said, moving forward, the city is charging 10% of public works employees' salaries to the resort. "That's probably not enough," she said.

Mayor Ropp noted the resort was a $3.5 million gift to the city and said he was interested in Painter's information. Colona's new resort manager noted it had taken time for the facility to get to "the way it is" and said he was committed to making it "safe and enjoyable for everyone."