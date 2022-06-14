Colona fire department seeks rescue tax on June 28 ballot

WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona Fire Department, like other fire departments around the country, is having trouble attracting volunteer firefighters who can work during the daytime shifts.

WHAT'S NEW: The Colona fire district is putting a question on the June 28 ballot for a rescue tax that would generate less than $40 per year on a home with a market value of $100,000. Fire Chief John Swan spoke to the City Council on Monday about the referendum, saying the department has solid finances and is replacing a 30-year-old firetruck this year and looking at replacing a 33-year-old truck. The proceeds of the rescue tax would be used to hire two firefighters to be paid to work full-time for $15 or $16 per hour during the daytime. He said the department is pushing 1,000 calls this year, of which 80% are rescue calls. He said the department had had the same levy for over 40 years and by rights should have a rescue tax supporting the department.

"We're hoping to get the support of the community behind us," he said. "We're in fear that we're going to start missing some calls." He said Colona was getting a great deal on ambulance service at a levy of $.075 compared with other communities' $.30 or $.40 because it is subsidized by Genesis. Swan noted the same rescue tax was shot down by voters two years ago during COVID restrictions when firefighters could not get before groups to inform people about it, and he hopes that this time things will be different.

WHAT'S NEXT: Public Works Director Mike Stephens said the outside consultant would look at the sludge press at the sewer treatment plant that failed earlier this year. Colona is having to fly someone in from Georgia to look at the press on June 21 at a cost of nearly $7,000. "Hopefully he can diagnose something and get the sludge machine working," Stephens said.

Stephens has one estimate of $90,000 to remove 80 trees at Colona's Scott Family Park since one tree fell on a campsite in May. He said over 40 of those trees were identified as being "super bad" threats to safety at the resort. He will continue getting estimates from tree contractors.

