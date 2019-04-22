WHAT WE KNOW: Colona's ISO (Insurance Service Organization) rating had been a five.
WHAT'S NEW: Colona Fire Chief John Swan attended Monday's council meeting to say that the ISO rating was recently lowered to a four and was three points short of a 3 rating. He said the department will look into it and see if they can drop it a little further. He noted the rating is primarily for commercial properties, but homeowners should contact their insurance agents to see if their insurance might go down. He said if property insurance was $700 to $1,000 on a $100,000 home and it could fall by $100, it would add up to significant savings throughout the community. He also noted the fire district could not have achieved the new rating without the help of the city's public works director Chris Lenth and the city, who made improvements to the water system. Additional factors in determining the rating, he said, included response time, number of firefighters responding, hydrant size and functioning.
WHAT'S NEXT: Following a closed session, the council approved a three-year contract for its 10 full-time police officers to include 2-1/2 percent raises the first and second years and a 2.75 percent increase the third year. The vote passed 5-3, with Aldermen Tom Feliksiak, Tom Jones and Rich Holman voting no. Holman said his objection was to language about the K-9 officer's operation and care of the K-9 because he felt it should be in department policy and procedures and not in the contract. Also at the police department, prescription medicines will be accepted for disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 with the exception of no inhalers or syringes.
LISA HAMMER