Colona firefighter summit set to address daytime recruitment

WHAT WE KNOW: Small-town volunteer fire departments often have a hard time maintaining adequate staffing.

WHAT'S NEW: A Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Summit will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Colona grade school for fire trustees, elected officials, firefighters and the general public. Colona Fire Chief John Swan spoke to Colona aldermen about the summit at Monday's council meeting. Swan explained that fire departments from both sides of the river were expected to participate. He said the biggest issue departments were having was staffing during the day when the volunteers had other jobs.

"We have 22 firefighters. They are great people, but we don't have a lot of people during the day," he said, explaining that a fire during the daytime results in a call for mutual aid not so much for more firetrucks but for the manpower. "Small departments are having a real tough time," he said. "I'd be deceiving you to think that we're not. It's just that we can't get people during the daytime."

WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Rich Holman explained that the city's sewer treatment plant operator resigned recently, and officials were trying to ascertain from the state whether Colona needed a Class 1 or Class 2 operator before hiring someone to replace him. He said Moline's sewer treatment plant operator was helping for a fee of $80 per hour and Colona had a man to do day-to-day operations. Colona's old operator is also out there every week to do E.P.A. paperwork. He also said Moline is offering to run the plant for the city as they do for Coal Valley, which may also be a solution.

In other business, the mayor is developing an economic development advisory committee composed of the three aldermen on the economic development committee as well as five citizens and/or business owners who would offer their ideas

