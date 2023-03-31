WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday voted 6-0 to increase water and sewer rates by 3% per year as of May 1, 2023. In addition, base rates for water and sewer will remain the same, but the charge per thousand gallons will increase. For water, the charge will go from $1.75 per thousand gallons to $2.55 as of May 1. For sewer, the charge per thousand gallons rises from $2 to $5. Average usage is 4,000 gallons per month. The funds will go toward equipment, aging infrastructure, normal expenses and to build a reserve for emergencies. The council is short one alderman because of the death of Tom Feliksiak; Alderman Jessica Cole, 1st Ward, was absent. Alderman Amanda Stablein, 1st Ward, pointed out that no one likes to raise rates but if Colona raised them more often than every seven years, they wouldn't have to be so "drastic." She also noted the 3% raise is what the Illinois Rural Water Association recommended, but it can be lowered in future years.