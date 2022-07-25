Colona hires Mayor Holman for economic development post

WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona City Council waited one month to give others a chance to apply for its city manager/economic development director position that Mayor Rich Holman was up for.

WHAT'S NEW: The council voted 6-1 Monday to hire Holman for the new position. Alderman Sarah Lack, 2nd Ward, was the no vote, and Alderman Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, abstained.

As part of the motion, Alderman Mick Painter, 3rd Ward, said the council would tweak the city manager verbiage and the effective date had yet to be announced. He explained after the meeting that the council did not want Holman to have authority to fire employees over the department heads, and they planned to go back and forth with city attorney Jeff Wright on the wording of the new position, which may not be city manager.

Painter said they also had not resolved the issue of salary. Holman thanked the council for its confidence in him.

"I will fight for the city every day in this position," he said, noting he had done the best he could as a part-time mayor for the past year and three months. "The groundwork has been laid to prosper. I want to make you all proud of what you did tonight," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Colona Police Department is sponsoring the National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Hennepin Canal pavilion in town with games, prizes, free hot dogs, drinks, snacks, a bounce house, face painting, 10 bikes to raffle and a balloon artist. The event is a meet-and-greet for the public and police, and the fire department will also be there.

Holman also reminded people of the Music on the Canal dates, 4 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Aug. 7 through Sept. 25, at the canal pavilion, asking the public to bring lawn chairs and coolers with snacks and drinks or buy items from the Twin Rivers Little League snack stand.