LISA HAMMER
WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona Senior Citizens group disbanded last May and held its garage sale at the center last fall.
WHAT'S NEW: At Monday's city council meeting, Jackie Catour of the former Colona Seniors group presented checks for $2,466 each to Jan Miller of the Colona Food Pantry and Cassandra Schmoll of Henry County Senior Citizens that still delivers 39 meals in the area. Catour thanked the city for maintaining the grounds, plowing snow and maintaining the building for the senior center through the years, and Mayor Rick Lack commented that the seniors had once had a lot of participants.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted 5-0 to reduce a $300,000 letter of credit for the Stonebridge developer, the Ki Wirth family, to $75,000. Public works committee member Tom Jones said the Wirths were ready to start selling lots in Phase 2A, and have people lined up to buy. Lack said they went over the final punch list for the property and "everything's pretty much been taken care of."
"I think it would be good to go ahead and let them reduce this down," he added. Aldermen Mike King, Tristan Tapscott, Larry Swemline and Tom Feliksiak were absent.