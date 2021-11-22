Colona may opt for levy to add city administrator

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona had an economic development director some years ago, but the position was left unfilled.

WHAT'S NEW: The consensus during Monday's committee of the whole meeting was to select a 2021 property tax levy with an increase of 9% in order to afford to add a city administrator/economic development director position. The other option presented was a 4.95% increase in the levy. The tentative proposal is to pay the person $80,000, with $20,000 coming from the city's TIF revenue and $60,000 from the general fund. Alderman Brian Johnson gave a pitch for the new position, saying it had the possibility to "bring back major dividends for the city." He said it would be good to bring in someone long-term to work on day-to-day operations of the city.

"We don't have anybody fighting for the city of Colona on a day-to-day basis," he said, comparing the city to a rudderless boat. "We'll miss some opportunities if we don't have somebody driving our boat for us."