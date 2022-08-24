Colona mayor accused of conflict of interest

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona Mayor Rich Holman may take a position as economic development director with the city.
WHAT'S NEW: For the second straight meeting, former alderman Don Ropp spoke to allege that Colona Mayor Rich Holman had a conflict of interest by seeking the economic development director position with the city while he was mayor. Ropp said he believed the mayor has a direct conflict that violates the criminal code, and seeking the better position was prohibited by several statutes. "Why are you sitting in that seat tonight?" he said, referring to the mayor's seat. "(Alderman) Mick (Painter) was voted in as temporary mayor. Why are you still sitting in that seat?" City attorney Jeff Wright pointed out the public comment period is not a question-and-answer time. "There have been some serious violations. I know some of you are going to the (Illinois Municipal League) conference--you can ask questions there. And there's a book here," continued Ropp, citing a 1990 Illinois Supreme Court decision that ruled that Danville could not change its mayor-commission system to a mayor-alderman system and allow commissioners to continue in office as administrators of various departments and determine the salaries for the new department heads for four years. After the meeting, Holman had no comment but Wright said Colona had complied with all its procedural and legal requirements. After a closed session Monday, the council gave Holman an offer for the economic development job; it's up to him whether to accept it.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council took no action on a request from a resident on behalf of four neighbors who have had sewage come up on their properties; three in their basements. Chris Andrews of 94 Spruce Drive said on July 23 sewer water came up from the shower drain in his finished basement, causing $60,345 in damages. A neighbor has contracted e coli, according to Andrews. He said he received a text two days after the incident from the mayor that the city typically covers whatever a homeowners' insurance does not. He noted Illinois Municipal League's Risk Management did not find the city negligent, but he asked them to install a generator on a pump station and communicate their decision within 48 hours. He said he was prepared to retain an attorney to rectify the matter.
The council also voted 8-0 to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Moline to operate its sewer treatment plant; the agreement automatically renews after one year but either side can opt out with a 90-day notice.
The mayor also announced a "backyard" rib contest Sept. 23 and 24 with food trucks, live music, a beer garden, craft fair and kids' activities at the Hennepin Canal pavilion. There is a $100 entry fee for the cook-off and prizes to winners. The council agreed to waive mobile license vending fees for the event.