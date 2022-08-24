Colona mayor accused of conflict of interest

WHAT'S NEW: For the second straight meeting, former alderman Don Ropp spoke to allege that Colona Mayor Rich Holman had a conflict of interest by seeking the economic development director position with the city while he was mayor. Ropp said he believed the mayor has a direct conflict that violates the criminal code, and seeking the better position was prohibited by several statutes. "Why are you sitting in that seat tonight?" he said, referring to the mayor's seat. "(Alderman) Mick (Painter) was voted in as temporary mayor. Why are you still sitting in that seat?" City attorney Jeff Wright pointed out the public comment period is not a question-and-answer time. "There have been some serious violations. I know some of you are going to the (Illinois Municipal League) conference--you can ask questions there. And there's a book here," continued Ropp, citing a 1990 Illinois Supreme Court decision that ruled that Danville could not change its mayor-commission system to a mayor-alderman system and allow commissioners to continue in office as administrators of various departments and determine the salaries for the new department heads for four years. After the meeting, Holman had no comment but Wright said Colona had complied with all its procedural and legal requirements. After a closed session Monday, the council gave Holman an offer for the economic development job; it's up to him whether to accept it.