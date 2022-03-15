Colona mayor looking to take over two roads from the state

WHAT WE KNOW: In the recent past, Colona lost a potential strip mall because it would have been located on state-controlled Cleveland Road and the state was requiring a turn lane and widening of the roadway.

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rich Holman is trying to gain ownership of Poppy Garden Road and Cleveland Road so as to get around having state input into development. Holman said the state didn't put much effort into the two roadways because they were secondary and non-numbered. He is asking the state for both a compensation package and a resurfacing package, and he said the state will get back to him in a couple of weeks. Alderman Larry Swemline said he was involved when Colona had a similar discussion years ago, and he asked what Colona would do when it took $20 million to resurface the roads 20 or 30 years from now. "It was not a good deal for the city whatsoever," Swemline said. Alderman Sarah Lack said the city would have 20 or 30 years to bring in business to build a good chunk of the resurfacing costs up over time. Holman asked the aldermen to keep an open mind until they got the numbers.

WHAT'S NEXT: Holman has also been talking to Ki Wirth, the Stonebridge developer, who is wanting to put in a strip mall at Stonebridge frontage property where it's zoned commercial, if he can get an extension of the tax-increment financing district. Wirth would also finish the 60 to 80 houses left in Stonebridge Phase 2. The TIF currently has six years left on it, and the mayor would like to see another 12 years on it. Holman said Wirth wanted to put in almost 30 houses if the city extended Chestnut Road in Greenwood subdivision, which the mayor said could be done using the city's $307,000 Rebuild Illinois grant. He said it was not set in stone that a developer had to put in a road.

"This is all preliminary," Holman said. "I'm doing my best to put this stuff together; we'll see where it goes." Aldermen also revived the possibility of building a new city hall/police department during the committee of the whole meeting. Police Chief Mike Swemline said he'd come up with 25 to 30 reasons to have a new police department and 16 or 17 reasons for a new city hall.

"We outgrew the police department the day we moved in. That's an old gas station," he said, adding that needed repairs on both buildings will take a couple hundred thousand dollars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0