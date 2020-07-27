Colona mayor won't run again; village, bar settle noise issue

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona Mayor Rick Lack served one term as alderman from 2009 to 2013 and then was elected mayor in 2013 and reelected in 2017.

WHAT'S NEW: At the close of the council meeting Monday, Lack announced he would not run for reelection next year. "I've enjoyed it," he said after the meeting.

Lack also said he and Police Chief Michael Swemline met with one of the owners of the Grease Monkeys Bar and Grill after the last meeting's noise complaints and worked out a temporary agreement that allows them to have only six outdoor events a year with a limit of one a week. Music has to stop at 11:30 p.m. and be kept at a reasonable level while the band is playing at any police officer's discretion. Lack said if aldermen were so inclined, they could establish the agreement "or something close" as an ordinance. City attorney Jeff Wright said he was confident the business understands that an ordinance would be the city's next step.