Colona moves forward with Phase 1 City Hall project

WHAT WE KNOW: FGM Architects gave a presentation on Colona's proposed new City Hall/police department on Oct. 24, saying a preliminary step or Phase 1 would involve site selection and whether it is possible to rehab either of the two current sites.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday approved Phase 1 in the amount of $32,000 to be paid out of the general fund. The approval does not necessarily mean the council will go along with actual construction. The vote was 7-1 with Alderman Tom Feliksiak voting no. Alderman Debara Shady-Dahl, 4th Ward, asked where the money would come from for the actual construction, and Economic Development Director Rich Holman answered that the city doesn't know if it would be bonds or grants.

"Until we get Phase 1, we don't know," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Approval of a resolution for the Chestnut Drive road project — which would open up the possibility of building another 30 homes off Poppy Garden Road — was on the agenda, but Holman said he wanted to postpone the matter until the developer can be at the meeting. If the city uses $336,000 in Rebuild Illinois funds for the road extension, there is a developer who has allegedly said he would build the 30 additional homes. The developer was unable to come to Monday's meeting. Holman has said 30 homes at $225,000 per home would give the city $93,000 in building permits and another $33,000 in additional property taxes each year. The project faces opposition, however, with Alderman Larry Swemline, 2nd Ward, saying Colona would have to do the same for other developers and Alderman Amanda Stablein, 1st Ward, saying she would like to have the developer's promise to build in writing.

The council also voted 7-1 to approve a property tax levy of $923,730, which is 4.95% higher than last year. No truth-in-taxation hearing was needed since the increase was less than 5%. Feliksiak voted no. Last year, the city raised its levy by 9% to be able to afford the economic development director position.