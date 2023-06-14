WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona City Council in the past has scrapped plans to build a bridge on Third Street over the Hennepin Canal.

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Don Ropp told the council Monday that the Third Street canal crossing would be part of the discussion about a new comprehensive plan, noting the additional canal crossing was in the old comprehensive plan.

Resident Kim Banfield spoke against the crossing, "more for the safety of the kids." She said with children walking and riding their bikes, "it sounds like a danger to me." Resident Melanie Hergert also spoke on the Third Street crossing, saying it had already been brought up three times and voted down. Later during the meeting, Ropp said there were issues on both sides, and he just wanted people to be aware that it was a discussion topic. He said the comprehensive plan process takes 12 to 18 months and there would be public notices about meetings.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ropp also told aldermen that developer Mike Shamsie had taken the start of Forest Drive, an extension off Chestnut Drive, off the plat in order to have more room for lots. The beginning of Forest Drive was on the original plat in the early 1980s and was also part of the comprehensive plan, according to the mayor. Ropp said he would meet with attorney Jeff Wright and IMEG engineers and decide how to proceed. Ropp also reported that a slab and footings were left behind from Ballegeer excavating's demolition of the former car wash.

"This is not a shovel-ready site. I thought it was supposed to be shovel-ready," he said. He asked aldermen to think about it and be ready to discuss it again at the next council meeting.

Construction continues on Splash Landing and Riverside Aquatics Center