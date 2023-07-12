WHAT WE KNOW: Colona’s three water towers and four ground storage tanks need repairs to the tune of more than $4 million.

WHAT’S NEW: Aldermen on Monday discussed the first priority, the 50,000-gallon tank on 8th Street with a 175,000-gallon-capacity ground storage tank. Repairs are an estimated $800,000 to $1 million with $83,000 for engineering, and Mayor Don Ropp said the council would have to weigh the cost versus building new and bigger. Alderman Sarah Lack said a new tower and tank would cost $1.2 million. Public works director Mike Stephens said the EPA-mandated work must be addressed now.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it needs to be done,” he said.

Four Bridges is doing the leg work for the city, including finding a grant, and will help in the bid process to find a company to do the actual work. No action was taken; treasurer Jen Legare said the project would be something for the finance committee to think about.

WHAT’S NEXT: The council also voted 8-0 to authorize the mayor to waive bidding requirements and contract for services for five projects, including three recommended by the City of Moline, which operates the wastewater treatment plant for the city. None of the projects are over the $25,000 maximum that would require them to be bid. Treatment plant projects are new door locks not to exceed $7,500; upgrade of Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) integration improvements not to exceed $10,000 and emergency roof repair at the blower building not to exceed $24,000. The other two projects are roof repairs at Colona’s Scott Family Park clubhouse and roof repairs to the animal control building, each project not to exceed $10,000.

Ropp said he is not planning on replacing the Scott Family Park campground manager who left. “That didn’t work,” he said.

A motion to remove a backyard chicken ordinance from the table failed with aldermen Mick Painter, Sarah Lack, Larry Swemline, Andrea Stablein and Debra Shady-Dahl voting no.