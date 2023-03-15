WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen may soon vote on proposed new water and sewer rate increases recommended by the Illinois Rural Water Association. The association is recommending raising the per 1,000-gallon water rate by 80 cents from $1.75 to $2.55 per month and the sewer rate by $3 per 1,000 gallons from $2 to $5 per month. The base rates would remain the same. The average usage is 4,000 gallons per month. The reasoning for the increases are significant issues in the water and sewer systems. The numbers will be put on the March 27 council meeting for approval and the June 20 bill would be the first to reflect the increases.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted to table Werner Restoration's $181,331.50 bid for mold remediation for the city hall basement in order to seek additional bids. The scope of the job includes the basement floor, walls and ceiling. Aldermen also voted to table a demolition bid from Ballegeer's for the former car wash. The original intent when the city bought the property was to tear the car wash down which was going to be $40,000 according to an early estimate. Ballegeer's offered to do the work for $11,000 total or $5,000 more to remove all concrete, fill with sand, cap off sewer lines and gravel the lot. Economic development director Rich Holman said the firm was cheaper because they wanted the concrete blocks for themselves. The council decided to wait in order to get the bid in writing. There is a party interested in putting in a three-plex shopping area, according to Holman.