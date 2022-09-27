Colona projects budget deficit of $492,106

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona city officials are projecting a 15% decline in state revenue for the coming fiscal year.

WHAT'S NEW: In Monday's committee of the whole meeting, finance chairman Amanda Stablein reported that if the city holds itself to a 4.95% increase in the property tax levy, with proposed first drafts of the budget there would be a $492,106 deficit. She said it would take a 65% increase in the tax levy to create a $36,431 surplus; however, the committee will continue to look for ways to trim the budget.

WHAT'S NEXT: During the regular City Council meeting, aldermen voted 7-1 to approve a budget amendment of $95,000 for the previously approved purchase of the former car wash at 713 First St. Alderman Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, cast the lone nay vote. The cost is to be paid with cash on hand from the tax-increment financing (TIF) district III.

"We want to develop it," Acting Mayor Mick Painter said after the meeting. "We want to shake a tree and make some things happen, I hope."

The council also tabled the awarding of a tree removal project at Colona's Scott Family Park after opening six bids ranging from $68,250 to $165,000. The effort involves the removal of 110 dead ash trees; Painter said he wanted to table the agenda item in order to get further clarification to make sure the bids covered matching items