Colona puts Phase 1 building on Oct. 24 agenda; funding uncertain (copy)

WHAT WE KNOW: FGM Architects might be hired to conduct a $24,000 study of Colona's needs in a new city hall/police department building.
WHAT'S NEW: FGM presented an overview of phases one through three including construction of the new city hall/police building at Monday's city council meeting. They would analyze the two current facilities to see if either were a possibility to rehab and provide a cost analysis for that, and if not then using one of the sites get a cost analysis for new construction. Both the size of the building needed and the needed lot size would be considered. Existing buildings are too small and not ADA-compliant. If neither site would work they would assist the city in getting a new site. If the study is approved, the city is hoping the current police department site is big enough to build a facility behind it and remain across Rt. 84 from the school and stay in the main area. Phase one includes everything up to going out for bids and would take eight weeks, but if the city approves the study it does not neccessarily mean approval of phase two, which is the actual construction. The city is checking into using capital improvement funds for the study, but there may be a city ordinance that restricts that.
People are also reading…
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen hope to have approval of the $24,000 study and funding for the study on the Nov. 14 agenda. Town hall/community input meetings would then be scheduled. The city knows of guaranteed loan programs and a state-administered grant program for federal money for municipal buildings with funds from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. They will be working with Bi-State Regional Commission and the architects to apply for the grants. In other business, economic development director Rich Holman is in the process of applying for a $50,000 lead service line inventory and replacement grant through the state. The city is required to complete an inventory of all lead service lines by April, 2024. Holman also said he has met with several large scale developers and driven them around the city to look at areas for development, with some good prospects. "Things are definitely moving in the right direction," he said.