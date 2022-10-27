Colona puts Phase 1 building on Oct. 24 agenda; funding uncertain (copy)

WHAT'S NEW: FGM presented an overview of phases one through three including construction of the new city hall/police building at Monday's city council meeting. They would analyze the two current facilities to see if either were a possibility to rehab and provide a cost analysis for that, and if not then using one of the sites get a cost analysis for new construction. Both the size of the building needed and the needed lot size would be considered. Existing buildings are too small and not ADA-compliant. If neither site would work they would assist the city in getting a new site. If the study is approved, the city is hoping the current police department site is big enough to build a facility behind it and remain across Rt. 84 from the school and stay in the main area. Phase one includes everything up to going out for bids and would take eight weeks, but if the city approves the study it does not neccessarily mean approval of phase two, which is the actual construction. The city is checking into using capital improvement funds for the study, but there may be a city ordinance that restricts that.