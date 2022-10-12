Colona puts Phase 1 building on Oct. 24 agenda; funding uncertain

WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona City Council has been talking about a new police department/City Hall building for some time. In June, nine architectural firms were asked for a request for qualifications, and the city received four back.

WHAT'S NEW: During a committee of the whole meeting Monday following the regular council meeting, the finance committee reported on selecting FGM Architects to move forward with the new building project. Phase 1 would include site selection and design, costing $24,500, with an additional $7,500 for soil boring. The architects project Phase 1 would take seven to eight weeks, with actual construction in Phase 2 taking two to three years. Alderman Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, said he would like to know where the money was coming from to pay for it, knowing the city was projecting a $500,000 deficit for the coming year.

"I realize we'd like to have some new buildings, but I don't know how we're going to pay for it," he said. Treasurer Jen Legare said she would have to consult with TIF attorney Katherine Orr, but she did not believe the city could use TIF funds for the new structure. The intention is to place Phase 1 funding on the Oct. 24 council meeting agenda.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also discussed the recent receipt of the sixth and final installment of funding from the $336,044 Rebuild Illinois bond grant. Funds must be spent by July 21, 2025 or returned to the state. Using the funds for completing the extension of Chestnut Drive in the Greenwood Addition was mentioned, as was bridge repair on a bridge on Briar Bluff Road and another on East 450th Street by the Oakwood Animal Center. Whether the bridges are truly the city's responsibility was in question.

"We've paid for a lot of bridge inspections; if they're not all ours, we should be reimbursed," Alderman Larry Swemline, 2nd Ward, said. Public Works Superintendent Mike Stephens said he was working on trying to figure out who owned the bridges and he would like to see it on paper before committing to any work.