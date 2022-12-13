Colona raises 2023 rates at Scott Family Park

WHAT WE KNOW: The city has been contemplating a deficit at Colona's Scott Family Park.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a $200 increase in seasonal camping rates at the facility. Rates will rise from $2,500 to $2,700 per season with sewer and $2,000 to $2,200 without sewer. Camper Tina Woodbury asked the council to limit the increase to 2.5% or $50 for campers who pay in full by February. Acting Mayor Mick Painter noted the city considered a $325 increase; in fact, to do everything on the city's wish list at the facility would have added $1,600 per site.

Public Works Director Mike Stephens said the $200 increase would still result in a $62,000 deficit if the city moved forward with rocking 150 campsites for $6,000, rip-rapping around the lake for $18,000 and hot water heaters in the cabins for $10,000. Alderman Amanda Stablein told the campers in the audience that the city was looking for ways to make the facility better and that she had served on the committee a year ago when it was difficult not to decide to have a large rate increase.

"We don't want you to get frustrated and I don't want you to leave, either," she said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The city will live with a $948 early withdrawal penalty on its 24-month, $295,886 certificate of deposit in order to achieve an interest rate of 3.79% on an 18-month, $750,000 certificate of deposit from BankORION. The interest rate on the older CD was .65%. In addition to the CD the city is cashing in, they took $155,062 from general fund savings and $300,000 from the general fund to be able to afford the new CD.

"We have plenty of funds on hand," Treasurer Jen Legare said. "We want to earn as much money as we can."