Colona reports pension fund at 57% of target goal

WHAT WE KNOW: The state of Illinois is requiring municipalities to have their pension funds funded at 90% by the year 2040.

WHAT'S NEW: Colona's pension fund had a good year, with net income of $615,260 and a return on investment of 20.32%. Overall, the fund is at 57% compared with 53% the previous year, according to Treasurer Jen Legare, who gave the annual municipal compliance report at Monday's council meeting.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Rich Holman appointed retired East Moline police officer Charles "Chuck" Barrett to replace 4th Ward alderman Brian Johnson, who moved out of state.

Since the city has reverted to having committees as well as a committee of the whole, Holman appointed the following committees:

Finance/administration — Amanda Stablein, chair; Debara Shady-Dahl, Larry Swemline.

Public works — Swemline, chair; Tom Feliksiak, Sarah Lack.

Public safety — Mick Painter, chair; Barrett, Jessica Hillman.

Economic development — Lack, chair; Painter, Stablein.

During the committee of the whole, Police Chief Mike Swemline announced Sgt. Clinton Powless had been named Officer of the Year for 2021 because of his leadership, commitment and going above and beyond what was required. Swemline also recognized Sgt. Anthony Armstrong and Officer Emily Duran for their efforts in a Jan. 16 structure fire and Officers Chris Lafriniere and Sarah VanHollebeke for an Aug. 5, 2021 vehicle pursuit in which a dangerous individual was placed under arrest. Swemline said the recent murder of a 14-month-old child was still under investigation with Rahsaan Strawder being charged with the crime.

"There is more to it, but I can't talk about it right now," he said, adding that a lot of overtime has been paid with respect to the case for investigations and follow-ups.

