Colona starts work on third tax-increment financing district

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona currently has two active tax-increment financing (TIF) districts to encourage economic development.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday voted 8-0 in favor of going forward with a new TIF district. The new district will be from the former pharmacy on Route 84 on both sides of the highway to the Rock River bridge. Letters will be sent to the taxing bodies who will be giving up the new taxes on upgraded properties in the district for 23 years. Mayor Rich Holman said that in a recent meeting with the school district, the fire department and Black Hawk College, those entities were all in favor of the proposed new TIF.

"They thought it was a good idea," he said. The mayor also said the city would look at extending the time period for the TIF on Route 6, which is set to expire in five or six years.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also voted 8-0 to reinstitute committees to govern the city along with keeping the committee of the whole. Holman talked about why he sought the change to a committee of the whole after being elected mayor.