Colona studies options as drainage ditch dammed

WHAT WE KNOW: Last spring, aldermen voted against paying half the cost of a pump on a drainage ditch just west of city limits on the Ballegeer farm.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack announced at Monday's council meeting that the Ballegeers have dammed the drainage ditch on their property west of the city as of last weekend and the city was considering its legal options. After the meeting, he said the concern is flooding coming back into the city.
WHAT'S NEXT: The city will soon begin turning over outstanding fines and water bills to Municipal Collections of America following a 5-0 vote of aldermen. Don Hillman, Rich Holman and Tristan Tapscott were absent. The firm adds a 35% upcharge to the bill but does not charge the municipality any fee. There was some confusion Monday about whether it was the city's responsibility to add the 35% to the bills when they turn them over to the firm for collection, but city attorney Jeff Wright said either way wouldn't change how the ordinance was written.
Aldermen also opted for an alarm system for the animal shelter to comply with new state law requiring either an alarm or a sprinkler system. Heartland Fire and Safety had the winning bid at $995 installed with $32.95 per month for monitoring and an annual inspection of $95. Public works director Chris Lenth explained the break-even point for a sprinkler system -- bid at $4,616 -- would be 17 years. The city would have also had to upgrade the water line into the building from the main.
-- LISA HAMMER