WHAT’S NEW : Alderman Tom Jones, 3rd Ward, on Monday brought up the issue of backyard chickens and resident Sarah Shamblin spoke in favor of the idea. The council ultimately tabled the matter for more information, and Jones said he and Shamblin would get together to refine the issue for a potential vote. Shamblin said regulations would need to be set on how many people could have and boundaries with neighbors. “It’s something I think would be beneficial to the community and a great learning experience for children,” she said. Alderman Amanda Stablein, 1st Ward, said people have expressed concern to her about chickens attracting more coyotes and raccoons, and she herself was concerned about enforcement of city ordinance. Alderman Mick Painter, 3rd Ward, said of 23 people who contacted him about the possibility of chickens in the city, only two were in favor of it. He said people feared rodents coming in and whether the chicken coops would be kept up.

WHAT’S NEXT: The council approved a tax-increment financing redevelopment agreement with Jennifer Fecht of Midwest Massage Therapy & Wellness Center, planning a 4,000-square foot facility at the commercial lots at the front of the Stonebridge subdivision. The agreement calls for the city to reimburse the business in the amount of $177,000 on December 1 following the issuance of a certificate of occupancy. Fecht’s total investment is $707,658. The center will create 10 full-time jobs, four part-time jobs and one seasonal job. She plans to have two shifts: from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature 30-hour workweeks, paying full benefits. The agreement also calls for the project to be completed by December 1, 2024. Fecht said the right side of the building will be for manual therapy consisting of massage therapists and chiropractors while the left side will hold four light therapy rooms and one 10-foot by 20-foot salt room. She said the salt room helps heal the respiratory and circulatory systems. She said the second floor will contain two consulting rooms, a yoga studio and a small kitchen to accommodate herbal treatment. She will also offer THC-free CBD oil and medicinal mushrooms. She is hoping to open by March, 2024 and said she will offer a “deep discount program” once open. “I don’t want cost to be the reason you don’t use it,” she said.