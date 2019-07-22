WHAT WE KNOW: Four law enforcement agencies in Henry County have been looking into forming a Henry County Trafficking Group to fight drug and human trafficking.
WHAT'S NEW: Colona became the fourth unit of government to approve the measure Monday in a 5-2 vote with two aldermen absent (Rich Holman and Tristan Tapscott). Aldermen Tom Feliksiak and Tom Jones voted no. Police Chief Mike Swemline said the effort would be a couple of days a month and Geneseo and Kewanee would commit two to three officers, Henry County would contribute five or six, but Colona would have only one. Feliksiak said after the meeting he didn't want to see a Colona officer dedicated to the group effort. "I feel our police department is too big the way it is," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Public works chairman Larry Swemline asked for aldermen's opinions on a liability concern about decks being built onto campers at Colona's Scott Family Park. He said some decks were being permanently mounted even though they were supposed to be floating and not anchored, and they're being built at different widths. They are supposed to be built no wider and no longer than the camper. Mayor Rick Lack also complained about the situation. "They're not advising us. They're not asking for permission. They're just going up all over the place," he said. "I think they should be regulated somehow, and I think they should be inspected." Alderman Dale Hillman said people should have proof of insurance for their decks. Public works director Chris Lenth said a sign was posted about decks and no one had built one since then. Camper Tina Woodbury said it's good to have a deck in a year that's really bad for mud and bugs. "You can still go out there and enjoy it," she said. "We're not trying to cause problems." The council will discuss the issue again at a future meeting.