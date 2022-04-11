Colona to move forward with new TIF, extension

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona Mayor Rich Holman has wanted to start a new tax-increment financing (TIF) district from the Dairy Queen on Illinois Route 84 to the Rock River bridge and also to extend the TIF on U.S Highway 6, which is set to expire in 2026 or 2027, for another 12 years. In a TIF, the new property taxes over a base year amount are held in a special trust fund for the municipality or the developers to encourage development.

WHAT'S NEW: The mayor announced Monday there had been no objection from the other taxing districts to a 12-year extension of the Highway 6 TIF, so the city is planning to move forward with that. Stonebridge developer Ki Wirth has said he would develop a strip mall at the Stonebridge frontage property if the TIF district there were extended. The mayor said the city also was moving forward with the creation of a new downtown TIF.

"We're excited. We've got some things happening," the mayor said after the meeting.

Holman also announced that the Friends of the Hennepin Canal had requested that area taxing districts give them 10% of their funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the upkeep of the canal. The council took no action on the request Monday, but the mayor said he's been assured the organization would use any funding from the city for canal improvements within city limits.

WHAT'S NEXT: A vacant car wash will see new life as the Cloud Wash and Lounge, with the addition of a laundromat, gaming facility and all-ages lounge as well as the car wash bays. J.C. Hillman said he wanted to update the building's facade and hopefully be in business before the end of the summer. Holman said the business was seeking TIF funding to pay for building improvements and they could likely receive a reimbursement for up to 35% of their costs. The city currently has its maximum of seven gaming licenses so it would be asked to increase that total before the new facility could be licensed.

