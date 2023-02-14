WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Colona has a July 2025 deadline to allocate $336,044 in Rebuild Illinois funds for road or bridge projects.

WHAT'S NEW: The council on Monday voted 4-3 to approve a resolution to allocate the special funds to the Chestnut Drive project to connect the west end of the development to Poppy Garden Road, paving the way for an additional 30 homes to be built there. Alderman Larry Swemline's initial motion to table the vote pending more information —chiefly an engineering estimate — failed in a 3-3 vote with Swemline, Sarah Lack and Tom Feliksiak voting to table and Acting Mayor Mick Painter, Debara Shady-Dahl and Charles Barrett voting no. Aldermen Amanda Stablein and Jessica Cole were absent. The vote to approve the resolution for the project saw Lack switching sides to vote yes. Mayoral candidate Don Ropp criticized the project during public comments, saying he didn't know if Rebuild Illinois funds could legitimately be used for a private development, that there had been no engineer's estimate and that it was improper if Economic Development Director Rich Holman is still a realtor.

"There's no hurry on this housing project," Ropp said. "Where's the benefit? According to the zoning ordinance and the subdivision ordinance, the developer puts in the road and pays for it. Why are we not following our own rules? Where has this ever been done before?"

Holman admitted to having a personal relationship with developer Mike Shamsie but said he has similar relationships with many people. He said the Illinois Department of Transportation sent him a letter last month saying Colona can use Rebuild Illinois funds for the project. Holman also said a title search has revealed that Colona does own the land, which was dedicated to the city in June of 2001.

"I have no monetary personal interest in this even though I am a realtor," he continued. "This is very good economic development in my eyes, in the state's eyes and in the eyes of the citizens, especially people that live out there and want to exit."

Swemline said there was no guarantee homes would be built there in "two years, five years, 30 years." He went on, "He (Shamsie) was supposed to put drainage in there and he hasn't done it." Holman responded that "at minimum, the lots get sold to people that want to build a house."

"We're selling lots in Stonebridge every day," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 6-0 to amend the budget in order to pay an annual salary of $41,600 to a new full-time position of park facilities manager for Colona Scott Family Park. The original budget was for 1,780 hours per year at a rate of $18 per hour; the amended budget is for 2,080 hours per year at $20 per hour. The city wants to hire someone who will market the resort year-round and be able to do maintenance on a full-time basis.