ComEd defendants plead not guilty in bribery case

The charges against the four defendants come on the heels of a deferred prosecution agreement that prosecutors unveiled in July in which current ComEd officials admitted to the scheme and agreed for the company to pay a $200 million fine in exchange for cooperating with the investigation and assurances that the company would reform its internal controls.

Beyond the federal charges, though, the cases have resulted in intense scrutiny for Madigan and threatened his hold on power in the House. Although he has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing, his support within the House Democratic caucus has gradually eroded since his appearance as “Public Official A” in July’s agreement. Madigan appears to no longer have 60 pledged votes in the House to support him, the number required to be reelected for another term as speaker in January.

Madigan also faces a Special Investigating Committee in the House that is charged with determining whether there is enough evidence to support disciplinary proceedings that could result in his ouster from the General Assembly.

Republicans petitioned to form that committee shortly after the deferred prosecution agreement was released, and they have frequently accused Democrats of dragging their feet on the investigation in an effort to protect Madigan.