Coming up: Wolf to hold new meetings on carbon pipeline in December after some landowners didn't receive notice

The company building a carbon pipeline through four Iowa counties and crossing the Mississippi River will hold new public meetings in early December because not all landowners were properly notified of the first round.

Wolf Carbon Solutions is going through the application process to build a carbon capture pipeline that would take carbon dioxide generated from Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) ethanol plants and transport it in a 16-inch underground pipeline to an underground storage site in central Illinois.

Wolf held public meetings in August, but some landowners who thought they were in the path of the proposed pipeline said they weren't notified by mail and questioned the legality of the process.

The new meeting in Scott County will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022, at Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St. Davenport.

In documents filed earlier this fall, company representatives said they found some "anomalies that occurred" which resulted in some landowners not receiving notice of the first round of meetings.

The Iowa Utilities Board required Wolf to detail how landowners were notified and verify those notifications were sent. Company representatives said in a filing this fall they didn't know until after meetings had concluded that some mail notices were returned with insufficient addresses.

Company representatives wrote in filings this fall: "after internal review, it has determined that some anomalies occurred, likely resulting in certain landowners not receiving notice via certified mail as required."

Wolf representatives said they would hold new meetings with some changes to its proposed route, which included leaving out Johnson County.

Carbon pipelines in Iowa are controversial — advocates say the pipeline would reduce carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere and would attract industries other than ethanol, such as high-emission cement companies, to plug in to the pipeline.

Detractors question the long-term necessity and economic/environmental viability of a pipeline with the country moving away from gas-powered vehicles and toward electric cars. Some farmers have expressed concerns with reduced crop yields, and residents have queried on likelihood of and plans in case of accidents.

Wolf has said it doesn't want to use eminent domain to seize land from unwilling landowners for the pipeline, but representatives said in the summer meetings that the company couldn't take it off the table because of the trickiness of laying the pipeline in some spots, including crossing the Mississippi River.

The planned path of the pipeline runs through eastern Iowa, including Scott and Clinton counties and crosses under the Mississippi River between Princeton and LeClaire.

Only after public meetings conclude can Wolf begin to contact land owners to negotiate. Filings also state that Wolf must demonstrate landowners were provided proper notice of informational meetings to do surveying and easement negotiations.

Meeting times are as follows:

Cedar County: Noon Dec. 5, 2022 — Cedar County Fairgrounds, The Matthews Building, 220th Street, Tipton

Linn County: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022 — Hawkeye Downs Racetrack, South Hall, 4400 Sixth St. S.W., Cedar Rapids

Clinton County: Noon Dec. 6, 2022 — Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Scott County: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022 — River Center (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third St., Davenport