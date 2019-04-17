After she accepted a certificate following a fair and affordable housing proclamation during Wednesday’s meeting in City Hall, Susan Greenwalt aired some grievances regarding a months-long dispute over the Davenport Civil Rights Commission’s membership.
Greenwalt, a member of the commission whose term expired in November, said the commission has tried to resolve issues “repeatedly and in good faith,” calling the mayor and council’s reasoning this week behind removing four commissioners who've refused to give up their seats “the very definition of bias.” And she said the latest action has “done nothing” to resolve the argument that initially put commissioners and council members on opposing sides.
Members refusing to give up their seats is unusual. Typically, members of the civil rights commission have served fixed terms and are replaced by appointees proposed by the mayor and approved by the city council. The council has confirmed the mayor's most recent appointees, but they've been blocked from being seated by the members refusing to leave their posts.
“We will not fade away, and you will not intimidate us from speaking up and doing the job that we are tasked with,” said Greenwalt, who has continued to participate in official commission business despite the city’s position that she is no longer eligible to serve.
Her comments were followed by applause from more than a dozen attendees. They also served as the backdrop for a lingering argument between elected officials and former commissioners, who say they were unfairly booted from their positions.
At issue is a decision by Mayor Frank Klipsch earlier this week to kick four people off the commission, a seven-member group of residents who evaluate civil rights complaints brought by community members. In a certified letter to those commissioners that was co-signed by the entire city council, the mayor pointed to several reasons for removing the commissioners, including their refusal to seat three other members he had appointed in December.
For months, city officials have contended that the three people they appointed in December should be seated. But those three have not been welcomed to participate in meetings after the commission passed a resolution in February saying the city had made errors in its appointment process. Afterward, three people whose terms expired in November — including Greenwalt — continued to serve on the commission despite calls from city officials to step aside.
On Wednesday night, several Quad-Cities residents came armed with strong words for Davenport’s elected officials.
One person accused council members of being white supremacists. Another asked if aldermen were in fact Christians, noting the approaching Easter holiday. Others questioned whether the council was creating an environment where civil rights would no longer be available to minority members of the community.
And one person asked if a person who works with Palmer College of Chiropractic could remain impartial, ostensibly referring to Commissioner Patricia Hardaway, who is the college’s human rights director.
Following the meeting, the mayor said he and council members are working together along with members of the public to ensure the commission is able to return to its work overseeing the Davenport Office of Civil Rights and investigating civil rights complaints.
“We understand their concern because I think there is a concept that we are trying to dismantle civil rights,” Klipsch said. “That is the furthest thing from our minds.”
The mayor said the people picked in December “represent a number of the protected classes,” saying applicants under consideration for four open seats “represent even more protected classes.” He also referenced an earlier concern brought by the legal department concerning the decisions made by the commission that included members whose eligibility was in question, pointing to the former commissioners as the ones putting the civil rights of community members in jeopardy.
“Waiting and delaying this action jeopardizes the civil rights of our community because they aren’t in a position to legally render decisions based on the ordinances that we have,” the mayor said. “We are committed working together as a council but with the public, to get seven commissioners who are clearly focused on the importance of civil rights in our community.”
Concerning potential conflicts of interest, the mayor added that commissioners are supposed to recuse themselves from those decisions if they’re confronted with one.
Also speaking during the portion of the meeting reserved for public comment was Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, one of the four commissioners the mayor cut from the group this week. She suggested a “conspiracy” is afoot, saying “there’s a whole lot that the public doesn’t know — it’s not reported in the media.” She accused the city’s legal department of harassing her, and said she and others wanted the council to have a public hearing to hash out the dispute.
“We wanted you to show us that you’re right. We would have worked with your three commissioners if it was shown to us that you were right,” she said, adding later: “We’re not gonna give in, so I guess we’ll see where it goes from here.”
Meanwhile, the members refusing to surrender their seats have threatened to sue the city. They’re being represented by Bettendorf attorney Mike Meloy, who’s referred to the mayor’s removal of four commissioners as "a political hatchet job to punish four competent commissioners for doing their difficult job."
"The civil rights commission must remain independent from city hall political shenanigans," Meloy wrote in a statement this week. "The Commission acknowledges the strong support they have received from the local community. This action will be lawfully challenged and reviewed by a neutral decision maker."