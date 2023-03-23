Parking will remain on one side of Moline's 12th Avenue as bicycle lanes are added this summer.

Moline's engineering department proposed a reconstruction of 12th Avenue — from 27th to 41st street. The plan was to convert it to a three-land road with one lane in each direction and a turn lane in the center.

The proposal also added bike lanes in each direction, removing parking from both sides of 12th Avenue. But area residents objected, partly because some of the houses along 12th Avenue do not have alleys, so many rely on street parking.

An amended plan, which was approved this week by the city council, allows parking on the north side of the roadway between 31st Street and 33rd Street, leaving 19 parking spaces. It also allows for 1,000 feet of unmarked parking spaces on the north side from 100 feet east of 34th Street to 36th Street Court.

In the portion where parking is allowed, there will be no center turn lane, but bike lanes still will be added to both directions of travel.

City Engineer David Dryer said the amendment to the original proposal is imperfect but workable.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt made the motion to amend, saying that after weeks of hearing residents' concerns, he could appreciate the need for parking to remain.

"This is an area where we must find the right compromise to move forward," he said.

The amendment passed 5-3 with aldermen Matt Timion, Mike Waldron, and Sam Moyer voting against it.

Timion, 4th Ward, represents the area and said the road reconstruction never has been about bike lanes but safety. Parked vehicles, he said, create problems.

"A compromise that adds parking is not a compromise," he said. "It is adding parking, which has always been the problem."

While he voted against the amendment, Timion voted to move forward with reconstruction, saying it isn't his preferred option, but it does create a safer section of road for everyone who travels and lives along it.

Waldron said he was a no vote, because he has confidence in the professionals who made the engineering recommendations, regardless of what others are saying.

"We have other people trying to engineer this project who are not engineers," he said. "We should go with what that paid expert told us was the safest thing to do."

The amended motion to move forward with the 12th Avenue reconstruction as a whole passed 6-2, with Ald. Pat O'Brien and Ald. Mike Waldron voting against the project altogether.

In other council action

A final reading for approval of a second cannabis dispensary at 4301 44th Ave., along the John Deere Road corridor, was moved from this week's council agenda to the April 11 meeting.

The dispensary that is to be located at 2727 Avenue of the Cities also is delayed. The former Aldi grocery store is being renovated for use as a dispensary, and a new developer has taken over, said Ryan Hvitløk, community and economic development director.

A new developer means new plans for the building's design, Hvitløk said, and city staff must review them before work on the building can resume.