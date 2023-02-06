Local officials have concerns about an agreement the city of Moline has signed for a recycling and waste-transfer station near the airport.

Moline has entered into an agreement with Lakeshore Recycling Systems, LCC, which will build and operate a waste-transfer facility on land leased from the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County.

The agreement was unanimously approved last month by the Moline City Council.

But aldermen were not made aware of concerns from other Quad-Cities elected officials that were conveyed to Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and City Administrator Bob Vitas before the Jan. 24 vote.

Third Ward Alderman Mike Wendt said he was made aware of the concerns from neighboring communities the day after voting and reached out to Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

“The mayor (Rayapati), on the other hand, had been provided memos from those other communities in advance of our meeting and refused to share that information with the council so that we could make an informed decision on how this may affect our regional partners,” Wendt said.

Rayapati said some members of council had their own conversations with regional partners regarding the agreement and other cities’ concerns about it. She said anyone with a quarrel over the agreement could have appeared before the council.

“Competing waste companies in Illinois have historically complicated relationships, sometimes resulting in lobbying efforts through local government officials,” the mayor wrote in an email Friday. “If those same officials wanted their lobbying to be broadly shared, they could have come to our council meeting, or spoken or written to all decision-makers. They did not.”

Wendt said the mayor should have let the council know that other city leaders had concerns. Some of those who expressed concerns, including East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman and Scott County Waste leader Kathy Morris, said they are working to address their concerns.

Neither Moline officials nor those who object to the waste-transfer facility have said specifically what concerns them about the arrangement. But Rayapati referred to a “monopoly.”

“Ultimately, it is not in the best interest of our residents to protect monopolies in the waste industry by blocking a business from locating in Moline,” she said. “Competition in this business keeps costs low for all of our residents.”

Wendt said it wasn’t about competition.

“I have always advocated for competition, but it would have been appropriate for us to understand the concerns of our neighboring partners prior to voting on the final agreement,” he said. “I may have made some tweaks to the agreement to ensure as many of our neighboring partners concerns were addressed as possible.”

He also disputed the mayor’s categorization of a waste monopoly in the Quad-Cities.

“There are two dumps owned by competing companies in Rock Island County alone, not to mention the Scott County waste commission and recycling center,” Wendt wrote. “I can also name a number of private waste collection and recycling companies in our area.

“I am not per se against the Lakeshore agreement. In fact, I voted for it, and as a basic premise I have always advocated for competition, but it would have been appropriate for us to understand the concerns of our neighboring partners.”

Moline has agreements with Rock Island County waste companies Millennium Waste Inc., and Republic Services Upper Rock Island County Landfill through 2025, and recycling services through Midland Davis until 2028. Moline residents also may drop off hazardous waste and recycling at the Scott County Waste Commission and Recycling Center in Davenport.

At last week’s Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Ken Beck said Moline creating its own recycling and waste services for residents has implications for the rest of the region. The problem for Scott County Waste Commission, he said, is they receive recyclables from Moline.

“We want cooperation,” Beck said. “But when something comes along that helps one unit alone, that’s where the cooperation kind of breaks down.”

Under Moline’s new agreement, recyclables no longer would be taken to the Scott County facility but transported elsewhere in Illinois. It also would give Moline residents a place in the city to take recyclables, rather than traveling to Scott County.