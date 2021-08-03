Condemned Davenport rental property wrongly evicted tenants during COVID-19 pandemic

In all, six Crestwood tenants were evicted in violation of the state and federal eviction bans, according to court records, due to a lack of enforcement that has led landlords to ignore the law, according to legal observers. In all but one of the six cases, tenants failed to appear for trial or court hearings and were evicted by default, according to court records.

In two of the cases, evictions were ordered and granted after a federal eviction moratorium for federally connected properties ended on July 25, 2020, but before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halted residential evictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That moratorium, which sought to protect millions of Americans behind on their rent from being tossed out of houses and apartments, expired July 31.

Crestwood Townhome, LLC, which lists the same address as one of the rental properties owned by Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., moved to evict Anna Vela in June 2020.

Vela, who lived with her three children in a two-bedroom townhome, was paying $650 in rent for a unit at 3811 Bridge Ave., but had her weekly hours working at a Davenport supermarket cut during the pandemic to 11 hours from 35 hours.