Behind-the-scenes friction between longtime Davenport Alderman Mike Matson and outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch spilled out into public view on Wednesday, heightening tensions in City Hall as Matson seeks the mayor’s office in the upcoming city election.
Over the past week, conflicting accounts have emerged about whether Matson wanted a digital copy of his signature on an executive order that removed four sitting members from the Civil Rights Commission in April. Matson says he never authorized that, but Klipsch says he did.
The issue came up at the end of a council meeting in City Hall where a handful of local activists spoke out, calling on those responsible for the frayed relationship with the Civil Rights Commission to resign. Without addressing anyone by name — city chamber rules prohibit members of the public from addressing any specific council member — some also suggested a criminal investigation should take place.
“It looks to me like somebody sitting up there really needs to tell the police department that a crime has been committed if they really feel that’s true,” said Laura Helena Rodriguez, a member of the Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America. “Grow a spine, get a backbone because the people of Davenport deserve that kind of leadership, especially for instance if you are running for mayor.”
After hearing from the activists, Matson said he is now considering asking police to investigate but would not commit to any specific recourse.
“It’s a course of action with many courses of action that I’m thinking of,” said Matson, one of six declared candidates seeking the seat held by Klipsch, who is not running for reelection. He declined to comment further on that subject.
The discord between Matson and Klipsch is rooted in a months-long dispute between the city and its Civil Rights Commission over membership. All seven of the commission’s members have been removed and replaced through one avenue or another within the past nine months.
In December, Klipsch replaced three commissioners against their wishes after their terms had expired. The remaining commissioners refused to accept that outcome — citing alleged process violations on the city’s part — and barred the mayor’s new appointees from participating in meetings. Klipsch responded by removing the four other sitting commissioners through an executive action.
That prompted former Commissioner Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger to bring a lawsuit against Klipsch and the city challenging her removal, a matter currently under review in Scott County District Court.
Under the state law by which the four commissioners were forcibly removed, Klipsch did not need official city council approval. But he asked the 10 city aldermen to sign the removal document in a display of unity around that decision, which has been very unpopular with the community activists loyal to the ousted commissioners.
But in an April email addressed to Klipsch, Matson claimed he never reviewed or signed the mayor’s removal letter before it was sent to the four affected commissioners. Klipsch has denied that, saying he sought and received signature approval from every council member including Matson.
“After the removal letter was drafted, I personally contacted each alderman, including Alderman Matson, to notify them of the letter to be sent and confirmed that they would be included by electronic signature showing support,” Klipsch said in a recent statement to the Quad-City Times.
Matson is the only city council member who has publicly broken with the mayor on the issue. Several other city officials who have spoken to the Quad-City Times about the issue say they were fully informed of the letter and signed their names to it as the mayor has described.
As he seeks the mayor’s office, Matson stands to possibly gain a political advantage among Klipsch’s critics by distancing himself from the decision. But on Wednesday, Matson called that idea “absurd.”
“That’s totally wrong. The email was in response to me seeing something that I did not see and my signature was applied not by me,” he added. “That was as simple as that.”
Meanwhile, former commissioners have accused Klipsch of systematically removing members of the Civil Rights Commission because they have taken actions related to their duties with which Klipsch disagrees. They have also accused him of stacking the commission with members who carry an agenda that is not in the best interest of the community.
Klipsch has repeatedly denied those allegations, saying he wants only a functional Civil Rights Commission that fulfills its duties of evaluating civil rights complaints and overseeing management of the Civil Rights Office.
That outcome has yet to materialize. In the wake of commissioner turnover, meetings of the Civil Rights Commission have been disorganized affairs during which routine business has been delayed and discussions over other looming issues have taken center stage.
Rodriguez, the activist who spoke during Wednesday’s meeting, also addressed that point as she criticized city leaders.
“This is people’s lives that you’re messing with here,” she said. “This isn’t like a joke, this is people’s actual lives outside of City Hall, outside of politics. These people are just trying to get by, and y’all are playing games with their lives.”