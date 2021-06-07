Construction beginning on 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Moline

Construction is about to begin on the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a state-of-the-art, 40-bed rehab hospital to assist patients as they recover from an injury, surgery, stroke or other debilitating illness.
Hospital executives gathered with local leaders for the official groundbreaking Monday morning. Located at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street next to the UnityPoint Health-Trinity campus in Moline, construction of the one-story, 50,000-square-foot facility will be completed by summer 2022 and is expected to cost between $30 million to $35 million to build.
The facility, a joint venture between UnityPoint and Encompass Health, is expected to bring 96 new jobs in the first year.
Bob Erickson, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said construction of the rehab hospital is an example of reinvesting in the community it serves.
"While we are building a hospital here, we are never going to stop trying to keep people well, trying to be preventative, trying to connect with our communities," Erickson said. "But be assured as a community, this facility is open to everybody. Every single individual that will need us will be taken care of here equitably with compassion and with expertise to get them back to their old lives.
"This will be a destination all across this region for patients that need this level of expertise," Erickson said. "We are going to move some dirt here, but I promise you, we are going to move mountains in the future with this health system."
In addition to the 40 private in-patient rooms, the facility will feature a therapy gym that provides advanced rehabilitation technologies, a therapy courtyard, an activities of daily living suite, in-house pharmacy, dining room and lounge areas.
Patients will receive a minimum of three hours of therapy per day, five days a week, with 24-hour nursing care and frequent visits by the attending physician.
Albert Park, M.D., medical director of inpatient rehabilitation services for UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said the new hospital will make a big difference for the community. The 40-bed capacity will double the number of patients currently being served at the campus.
"Environment matters. For patients that have experienced life-altering events, rehabilitation is extraordinarily hard work; it's both a mental and physical journey," Park said. "We are creating a state-of-the-art rehabilitation environment that addresses both of these needs and will allow our patients to truly thrive. In the right environment, patients and staff can flourish. One repetition become two repetitions. 'I can't,' becomes 'I will.'"
Park said everything about the facility was designed with rehabilitation in mind, from the layout of the rooms to accessibility of the halls.
"Patients are going to be in a setting that optimizes their recovery and function," Park said. "I wish there was a pill or procedure that could magically restore function, but the Quad Cities Rehab Institute will be the next best thing. It's the rehab facility where I wish my father could have gone to as he recovered from his stroke."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said the event was a "little bit of a homecoming" considering she spent 10 years working for Trinity and then UnityPoint Health as a healthcare executive prior to being elected to Congress.
"You are partnering with a very, very well-respected organization, not just in the Quad Cities, but in the region at large and throughout the state of Illinois as well," she said.
Speaking from personal experience, Bustos said she had a grandmother and an uncle who had strokes. She stressed the important role rehabilitation and therapy play in helping people recover from debilitating illnesses.
"What you're doing today will assure people will have a shot at full recovery and getting back to their old selves," she said.