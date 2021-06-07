Construction beginning on 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Moline

Park said everything about the facility was designed with rehabilitation in mind, from the layout of the rooms to accessibility of the halls.

"Patients are going to be in a setting that optimizes their recovery and function," Park said. "I wish there was a pill or procedure that could magically restore function, but the Quad Cities Rehab Institute will be the next best thing. It's the rehab facility where I wish my father could have gone to as he recovered from his stroke."

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said the event was a "little bit of a homecoming" considering she spent 10 years working for Trinity and then UnityPoint Health as a healthcare executive prior to being elected to Congress.

"You are partnering with a very, very well-respected organization, not just in the Quad Cities, but in the region at large and throughout the state of Illinois as well," she said.

Speaking from personal experience, Bustos said she had a grandmother and an uncle who had strokes. She stressed the important role rehabilitation and therapy play in helping people recover from debilitating illnesses.

"What you're doing today will assure people will have a shot at full recovery and getting back to their old selves," she said.

