In Davenport, new construction is starting Monday.

Waverly Road

WHAT: Waverly Road will be closed between Schuetzen Lane and Lincoln Avenue beginning Monday for a complete reconstruction of a portion of the road, according to the city.

WHEN: That section of Waverly Road will close Monday, and all work is expected to be completed by May 29.

Brady Street

WHAT: Brady Street is down to two lanes between 11th and 12th Streets for water-main installation.

WHEN: Until May 11.

WHAT: Also, between East 32nd Street and East 35th Street on Brady Street, two lanes will be closed for bridge reconstruction. The Iowa Department of Transportation and Helm Construction Solutions are completing the work.

When: Those lanes closed April 11, and construction is expected to wrap up in November.

For more construction and traffic updates in Davenport, visit davenportiowa.com/services/public_works/streets/betterroadsdavenport