Construction begins on new federal courthouse in Rock Island

Construction on a new federal courthouse in downtown Rock Island has begun.

The courthouse, serving the Central District of Illinois, will be built on the site of the former Bituminous Insurance Co., 320 18th St., which was demolished in November.

Kelly Young, director of government development for Russell Construction, said the "shell building" will cost less than $10 million and the project is on track to be completed by the summer of 2023. The 53,356-square-foot, three-story federal building will house multiple federal tenants.

"Site work, underground piers and foundations are underway," Young said Friday. "We have had fantastic support from subcontractors and teaming partners to maintain schedules for site work, steel fabrication and more. We expect to see a lot happening as we go vertical in September; the building will really start to take shape.

"We continue to appreciate our great relationship with the city of Rock Island navigating through our development and construction downtown."

Rock Island Investors was awarded a $49.8 million contract by the General Services Administration in July 2021 for construction of the courthouse. Russell Government Group, LLC makes up 50% of Rock Island Investors. The remainder of the development group is owned 30% by Fishman Family Properties LLC and 20% by Jeff Eirinberg. Rock Island Investors began soliciting the contract in 2018.

Shive-Hattery, which specializes in judicial design, will serve as the architect.

Rock Island Investors will lease the building to the federal government through a 20-year contract with the General Services Administration. The agreement states the government will pay $2.5 million annually for rent, tenant improvements, secured parking and operating expenses.

The former Central District of Illinois courthouse at 211 19th St., Rock Island, was closed in October 2018 due to mold and flooding issues. Operations were temporarily relocated to the Southern District of Iowa U.S. District Court, 131 E. 4th St., Davenport. Anyone needing to conduct business at the federal courthouse has had to travel to Iowa since then.